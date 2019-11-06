New Orleans Airport Opens New $1 Billion Terminal
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 06, 2019
Travelers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Wednesday were treated to a celebration for the official opening of a new $1 billion terminal.
According to NOLA.com, alongside officials from New Orleans and the city’s aviation board, a brass band played festive music as Southwest Airlines Flight 3238 to Atlanta became the first plane to take off from the new terminal.
The 927,000-square-foot facility was designed to help passengers feel comfortable, with amenities such as three rooms for mothers to bring their small children, music venues, charging locations at 50 percent of gate seats and 8,000 parking spaces.
“Our visitors and residents will now enjoy a state-of-the-art facility that incorporates New Orleans' culture through the local concessions, retail vendors and live music,” New Orleans & Company CEO Stephen Perry said in a statement.
“This airport terminal will immerse our guests in the spirit of New Orleans upon arrival, and will also give our residents a welcome reminder of how nice it is to return home -- to New Orleans,” Perry continued.
The opening of the new terminal also resulted in traffic being redirected, with a different route being used to access the airport. With the Federal Aviation Administration recently listing the New Orleans facility as the fifth fastest-growing airport in the United States, officials were forced to accommodate the expected influx of vehicle traffic over the coming years.
One of the carriers taking advantage of the new terminal is Delta Air Lines, who announced Wednesday it had opened its newest Delta Sky Club at the New Orleans airport. The area is located at the entrance to the C Concourse.
The new Delta Sky Club was designed with the culture of New Orleans in every element, including regionally-inspired artwork, local cuisine like Cafe du Monde beignets, a full-service bar, comfortable seating, high-speed Wi-Fi and power outlets at nearly every seat.
For more information on New Orleans
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS