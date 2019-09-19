Last updated: 02:53 PM ET, Thu September 19 2019

New Report Sheds Light on Abuse Against Airline Customer Service Agents

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 19, 2019

United Customer Service Agent at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport
PHOTO: United Customer Service Agent at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

A new survey of airline customer service agents revealed that almost all of them had experienced verbal abuse from passengers.

The United States Government Accountability Office’s report entitled “Commercial Aviation: Information on Passenger Assaults against Airline Customer Service Agents at Airports” was released Tuesday and is available in full here.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Venice, Italy

Naked Tourists Arrested in Venice Canal

Destination & Tourism
Police arresting someone on suspicion of drug possession, cocaine

Elderly Cruise Passengers Claim They Were Tricked into...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Passengers seated in an aircraft cabin

Politician Taking Stand Against Mid-Flight Farts

Airlines & Airports
qantas, plane, travel

Passengers' Cell Phone Scuffle Forces Flight to Make...

Airlines & Airports

The survey found that of the 104 airline customer service agents surveyed, 96 respondents said passengers had verbally harassed them. Another 46 employees said a traveler had verbally threatened them.

In terms of physical confrontations, 22 customer service agents said a passenger attempted to assault them and 12 had actually been attacked, with 34 others admitting they had encountered other harmful actions.

The report also found that around 10 percent of those surveyed said passengers physically assaulted them in the past year, with almost every employee who experienced an assault reported it to airline management or airport law enforcement.

State and local laws differ on how police handle the disgruntled passengers, but the research shows a more visible presence from law enforcement at airports and more de-escalation training from airlines would result in lower attempted assault numbers.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX

Delta Flight Drops Almost 30,000 Feet Before Emergency Landing

Delta Air Lines

LATAM Airlines Reveals Star Wars-Inspired Aircraft

Southwest Airlines Experiencing Computer Outage at Philadelphia Airport

FAA Administrator Personally Testing Boeing 737 MAX Software

Politician Taking Stand Against Mid-Flight Farts

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS