New Software Issue Threatens to Delay 737 MAX Again
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 18, 2020
One step up, two steps back.
Boeing Co. just can’t catch a break with its 737 MAX aircraft, as yet another problem has been discovered that could delay its return once again.
The airplane manufacturer said Friday a new software issue within the flight computers was discovered last weekend during a review. The problem relates to a software power-up monitoring function that verifies some system monitors are operating incorrectly.
"We are making necessary updates," Boeing said in a statement.
This is yet another blow to the company as it struggles to get the 737 MAX back in the air. The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded the aircraft after two separate crashes last year killed 346 passengers and crew. March will mark one year since the 737 MAX has been sidelined.
ABC News, first to report the issue early Friday, said one of the monitors was not being initiated correctly. The monitor check is prompted by a software command at airplane or system power-up and will set the appropriate indication if maintenance is required, company officials added.
Boeing is halting production of the 737 MAX this month; American and Southwest have already suspended flights using the aircraft until June.
U.S. and European aviation safety regulators met with Boeing in an effort to complete a 737 MAX software documentation audit that began in November.
What happens next is anyone’s guess.
