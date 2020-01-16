Last updated: 10:18 AM ET, Thu January 16 2020

Southwest Airlines Cancels More Boeing 737 MAX Flights

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 16, 2020

Southwest 737 MAX 8
Southwest 737 MAX 8. (Image courtesy of Southwest)

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it has extended cancellations of Boeing 737 MAX flights through June 6.

Southwest announced on its official website the changes would result in an estimated 330- weekday flights being canceled from its entire peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily journeys.

As the largest operator of MAX airplanes in the world with 34, Southwest had previously canceled 737 MAX flights through April 13. The latest changes come after the airline’s pilots filed a lawsuit against Boeing over lost income.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Brisbane city skyline and Brisbane river at twilight

United States Eases Travel Advisory for Australia

Impacting Travel
View of the Peterhof Grand Palace - Russia (photo via Leonid Andronov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The World's Best Value Tourist Attractions for 2020

Destination & Tourism
Searching for airfare.

gallery icon 25 Ways to Save on Travel in 2020

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

Delta Hints at Dropping or Reducing Ticket Change Fees

Airlines & Airports

In addition, Southwest announced in December the carrier plans to share approximately $125 million in 737 MAX compensation with its employees. The airline reached a confidential agreement with Boeing to receive compensation for a portion of projected financial damages stemming from the grounding of the MAX since March.

In total, the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet has resulted in more than 10,000 monthly flights being canceled by airlines owning the impacted planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently said that despite the impact on travel, the agency wouldn’t approve the aircraft until they are deemed safe by federal regulators.

The announcement regarding Southwest’s schedule changes comes just a day after American Airlines pushed back the date it will resume using the troubled Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to June 4.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
United, Airlines, Carhartt

United Airlines Announces New Uniforms From Carhartt

United Airlines

Engine Trouble Forces United Flight to Make Emergency Landing

Woman Runs Naked Through Miami Airport

The Most Expensive Airline Strikes of 2019

Finnair Crew Member Injured After Fall From Plane

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS