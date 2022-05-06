New Technology Could End Airport Liquid Ban
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff May 06, 2022
Could we soon see the end of airport liquid bans?
Technology advancements in how bags are scanned could mean that travelers are able to bring their larger liquids onboard once again, according to a report on CNN.com.
Ireland's Shannon Airport quietly announced its new state-of-the-art computed tomography, or CT, scanning security system, which would allow travelers to leave their electronics and liquids in their bags when they go through security.
"It is one of the projects Shannon Group took on during the period of severe travel restrictions on aviation," Nandi O'Sullivan, the group's head of communications, told CNN Travel.
Shannon is not alone in upgrading to this new technology. The new machines have received positive feedback from travelers and are predicted to halve wait times at security checkpoints.
Major airports started to trial these types of machines back in 2018 at major airports, including London Heathrow, New York JFK and Amsterdam's Schiphol. Now, airports are inching their way to much broader implementation.
London Southend Airport switched to using CT technology in 2020 and officially removed the ban on liquids, and travelers no longer have to remove them from bags. Amsterdam Schiphol has also been using CT technology at all its checkpoints since 2020. However, the ban hasn't been removed since it is a major international hub and those going on to other destinations will still need to have smaller size bottles.
As the technology begins to be rolled out in more locations, liquid bans will officially begin to be removed in more places.
Already the TSA has announced further investment in the technology bringing these advanced scanners to more airports around the United States.
"[The scanners] provide our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in March.
TSA placed two orders for a combined total value of up to $781.2 million to Analogic for the procurement and maintenance of up to 469 base and 469 full-size CT x-ray systems that are expected to begin being deployed to airport checkpoints as early as this summer.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States, Europe
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS