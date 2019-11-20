Last updated: 09:12 AM ET, Wed November 20 2019

NTSB Recommends Boeing Redesign Engine Covers After Deadly Accident

Airlines & Airports Federal Aviation Administration Donald Wood November 20, 2019

Boeing, plane, travel
PHOTO: Boeing 737-NG. (photo via martinkay78 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued a recommendation for Boeing to redesign the engine covers on its 737 NG aircraft after a failure last year that resulted in the death of a passenger.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the NTSB investigation found that Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia in April 2018 after the plane experienced engine failure about 20 minutes into the journey.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort at sunset

Disney World Announces New 4-Park Magic Ticket

Entertainment
Solo travel remains a popular travel trend.

Survey Suggests Global Interest in Solo Travel

Features & Advice
Nobu Chicago Rooftop Bar

AIC Growing and Diversifying With New Products in the Pipeline

Hotel & Resort
Skyline view of Kuala Lumpur

gallery icon 20 Places to Go on Cheap Flights in 2020

Instead of the engine cowl keeping the broken fan blades contained and ejecting them out the rear, one of the fractured pieces pierced through the engine cover, hit the plane’s fuselage and broke a window.

As a result, the cabin depressurized and passenger Jennifer Riordan was partially sucked out the window. While other passengers and crew members managed to pull her back into the plane and perform CPR, Riordan became the first passenger killed in the U.S. on a commercial airplane in nine years.

“Jennifer's family would like to thank the NTSB for the investigation and hope that these recommendations are taken seriously to ensure no other family has to go through this type of tragedy ever again,” Riordan’s family told ABC News. “In honor of Jennifer, please remember to be kind, loving, caring and sharing.”

The recommended redesign would impact around 6,800 Boeing 737 NG planes and could take months to complete, but it’s now up to the Federal Aviation Administration to determine if an Air Worthiness directive is worth issuing.

Boeing responded to the findings by saying the company is “committed to implementing enhancements, including strengthening the engine covering.”

NTSB officials also commended Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, who managed to land the Southwest plane safely thanks to her quick thinking and composure.

For more information on Federal Aviation Administration

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Emirates, Boeing, 787

Emirates Announces Deal for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Airlines and Twitter: The Good, The Bad and The Future

American Airlines Teams With James Beard Foundation to Offer Exclusive Menu Items

Airlines for America Expecting Busiest Travel Day During Thanksgiving Break

Smoking Bag Prompts Evacuation of Southwest Airlines Flight

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS