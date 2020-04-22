Last updated: 05:22 PM ET, Wed April 22 2020

Passenger Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against American Airlines

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Mackenzie Cullen April 22, 2020

American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. (photo via Michael Valdez/iStock Unreleased)

American Airlines has become the latest carrier to face a class-action lawsuit after a frustrated passenger was left without a return flight from Lima, Peru. The passenger is now seeking a refund for canceled flight due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the complaint, the carrier failed to provide Ward and other customers with a refund for their canceled flights, instead“…limiting and forcing customers into a rebooked flight or travel voucher instead of returning their money.”

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
PHOTO: Las Vegas Skyline at Dusk (photo via welcomia / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Las Vegas Mayor Wants Casinos to Open

Destination & Tourism
Woman relaxing on a road trip

New Research Shows What Day One After Lockdown Could Look Like

Features & Advice
Save up to 50% at Panama Jack Resorts Cancun

Hotels Unveil Attractive Post-Pandemic Promotions

Hotel & Resort
Hard Rock Hotel Fort Lauderdale

Hard Rock Estimates a Year-Long Recovery

Hotel & Resort

On January 14, 2020, the plaintiff, Arizona resident Lee Ward, purchased tickets for a March 12, 2020, flight to Lima, Peru from Las Vegas with a layover in Los Angeles on a separate airline. He booked his returning flights with American, from Peru to Miami and then Miami to Las Vegas. American canceled his flight after Ward had already arrived in Peru.

The roundtrip had totaled to $1,052. “At Plaintiff’s own expense he booked a return flight home from Peru on different airlines,” the suit states. “Since returning from Peru, American has refused to refund Plaintiff for its portion of his canceled flight back to Las Vegas.”

Ward had planned another trip to Lime from May to August 2020, for which he paid American and other airlines $2,176.36. Ward attempted to cancel his trip due to Arizona’s current stay-at-home order; however, American has not refunded him for the tickets he had purchased through them.

According to attorneys at Hagens Berman, all airline passengers are entitled to refunds amid the coronavirus crisis. American Airlines’ Condition of Carriage also states that passengers can receive a full refund if the airliner cancels or changes the time of a flight by over four hours.

The Department of Transportation also informs passengers: “If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation—even for non-refundable tickets.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Boeing corporate offices.

Boeing Announces Key Leadership Changes, Internal Reorganization

Air Canada Suspends Flights to US

Delta CEO Says Recovery Could Take Two to Three Years

United Announces Fresh Stock Offering

New Airplane Seat Design Could Keep Passengers Safe From Viruses

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS