Passenger on American Airlines Gets Heartwarming Note from Flight Attendant
Flying during a pandemic has been very different these days, however one Flight Attendant on American Airlines made a passenger’s day with a very special note.
Kellee Edwards, who was on a flight from Phoenix to Chicago on Tuesday, shared a heartwarming photo in a private Facebook group about a note she received from American Airlines Flight Attendant John McCullough.
The note was a standard thank you card given out to business class travelers, thanking them personally for choosing to fly with the airline. But what made it personal was a handwritten addition by McCullough that read, “P.S, I see you. You matter. Black Lives Matter,” along with three drawn hearts.
Edwards posted in the group asking if any members worked at American Airlines as she wanted to reach out to them to let them know her story.
“I just received this (still on the airplane as I type this) and it made me feel so emotional! Such a simple gesture, but beyond meaningful and kind,” she posted along with the photo.
TravelPulse contacted American Airlines who connected us with the Flight Attendant.
“During this flight, the crew and I connected with Ms. Edwards, so I felt comfortable enough to share something more heartfelt than usual on her First Class note,” Flight Attendant John McCullough says. “I immediately knew it was well received when I saw the happiness in her eyes and the smile behind her mask. I’m happy I get to work for a company that connects people and places – and I’m beyond proud of American’s actions to promote inclusivity.”
In an email to TravelPulse Canada from American Airlines , the company says they are proud of their staff members like John.
“We are extremely proud of team members like John who make our customers from all backgrounds feel welcome and valued when flying with us. American Airlines proudly celebrates diversity and we applaud John for doing his part to represent the open, inclusive culture we work hard to create at American for our team and customers.”
Edwards agrees. “It was an incredibly simple but moving gesture, one that I’ll always remember and appreciate from John. American Airlines should be proud they have a team member like him.”
