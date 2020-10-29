Pastor Accused of Urinating on Woman During a Flight
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke October 29, 2020
A North Carolina pastor is accused of urinating on a woman at the back of a red-eye flight from Las Vegas to Detroit earlier this month.
According to FOX 2, Daniel Chalmers, a prominent pastor of the Love Wins Ministry in Raleigh, has admitted to relieving himself on Alicia Beverly on the Delta Air Lines flight on October 13.
"It felt warm, like on the side of me, I felt something warm. I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up," Beverly told FOX 2. "By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I'm like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!"
Beverly's scream was met by an off-duty police officer who happened to be on the flight. The officer restrained Chalmers, who was taken into custody when the plane landed in Detroit. "Law enforcement officials met Delta flight 874 from Las Vegas to Detroit upon arrival on Tuesday, October 13, due to an unruly customer," a representative for Delta told Insider. "We will defer to local law enforcement for specific details and further questions related to this incident."
Beverly said she had to sit in her wet clothes for several hours until the flight landed. Meanwhile, Chalmers has since issued an apology, attributing his actions to a bad reaction to a sleeping aid.
"I took an Ambien for the first time to sleep well on my flight and had a terrible reaction," Chalmers said in a statement. "I am so sorry for how this affected everyone on this flight and especially one lady passenger in particular. I have reached out and apologized to her as well. I want to please ask everyone for their forgiveness in this. I never intended or wanted for this to happen."
Documents obtained by FOX 2 show that Chalmers claimed to have had two drinks before the flight and later blew a .17 in a blood alcohol test. Chalmers said that he intends to release a statement clarifying what took place on his website soon.
Daniel Chalmers has been identified as the well-known pastor from North Carolina who police said urinating on a sleeping passenger on a Delta flight to Detroit. https://t.co/Lx0g7MTTIC— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) October 28, 2020
Last year, an intoxicated passenger was alleged to have urinated on a woman's luggage on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Charlotte, North Carolina.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, Detroit, Las Vegas
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility Opens at Boston Logan International Airport
Almost 100 Federal Air Marshals Have Been Infected With COVID-19
Passengers Fight, Woman Gets Tased After Refusing to Wear Face Mask on Plane
Traffic May Drop 70 Percent at World’s Busiest Airport for International Travel
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS