Plane Diverts After Unruly Passenger Attempts to Open Exit Door Midflight
March 26, 2021
A Spirit Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after one of the passengers on board reportedly attempted to open an exit door midflight.
According to NBC Los Angeles, Spirit Airlines Flight 185 was en route to Los Angeles International Airport from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when one of the passengers became unruly.
A Spirit spokesperson said a male onboard started acting suspicious and then attempted to open an exit door, which is impossible due to the immense pressure on the cabin during a flight.
Video of the incident shared on social media showed multiple crew members and other passengers attempting to restrain the alleged suspect:
So a guy on my plane tried to open the back emergency door and then was slamming his face into the seat once restrained. Deadass never flying spirit again pic.twitter.com/JqoINS5TK6— megan b (@mergenbrieunt) March 25, 2021
Once the passenger was restrained, the pilot of the flight called for an emergency landing at Denver International Airport. The plane touched down safely and was met by airport and local police, who took the unruly passenger into custody.
“Safety is our number one priority at Spirit Airlines. Law enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody,” a Spirit spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank the crew members and guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival.”
Last week, an argument between two women over who got to exit the American Airlines plane first devolved into an all-out fistfight.
