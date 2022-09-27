PLAY Offering $99 Flights To Celebrate World Tourism Day
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 27, 2022
Low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY is celebrating World Tourism Day on Tuesday, September 27 with the launch of an exceptional travel deal featuring flights to Europe for as little as $99.
Available Tuesday through Sunday, October 2, the latest deal features $99 flights to Iceland and $129 flights to Dublin, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin, Stansted, and Liverpool as part of a roundtrip booking.
Meanwhile, the deal is good for flights taking off between Saturday, October 1 and December 15, 2022.
PLAY customers can access the aforementioned European cities from a handful of major U.S. cities, including Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS) and New York (SWF).
PLAY has already flown hundreds of thousands of passengers since launching in June 2021.
