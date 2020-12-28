President Trump Reportedly Wants an Airport Named After Him
Patrick Clarke December 28, 2020
President Donald Trump has shown interest in having an airport named after him, according to a pair of White House sources who spoke to The Daily Beast.
Trump has reportedly asked his aides and advisors about the paperwork that would be required to get his name on an airport, first broaching the subject in 2018. It's not clear which airport Trump has in mind but South Florida's Palm Beach International Airport is among the president's most frequented and the closest to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
“How many times has Air Force One flown in there?” asked Christian Ziegler, a top official with the Republican Party of Florida, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. However, a spokeswoman for Palm Beach International Airport, Lacy Larson, told the newspaper that PBI officials have yet to receive inquires about a name change. "We have not researched the process of renaming the airport, so I am unable to speculate on that," Larson said.
It's likely that a name change at PBI would require a vote from the Democrat-controlled Palm Beach County Commission, the Sun Sentinel points out.
Notable airports named after U.S. Presidents include New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport; George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. The most recent U.S. President to have an airport named after him is Bill Clinton (Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas).
