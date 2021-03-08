Qantas Offers Travelers Mystery Flights to Unknown Destinations
Donald Wood March 08, 2021
Australian airline Qantas announced plans to operate three domestic mystery flights that explore the country while international borders remain closed.
The three dedicated Boeing 737 mystery experiences will include not only a ticket for the flight, but also an entire day of activities in a mystery destination, all of which are outside major capital cities.
Qantas’ mystery flights will depart from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne to a destination within approximately two hours and include low-level scenic flybys of key landmarks en route. To help travelers prepare the appropriate luggage, they will be provided clues about the destination.
“Our customers tell us that where they can and can’t travel within Australia has been a bit of a mystery lately,” Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said. “The vaccine rollout is bringing a lot more certainty and domestic border restrictions should soon be a thing of the past.”
“In the meantime, these flights turn that mystery into a positive by creating a unique experience for the many people keen to start travelling again,” Tully continued. “As well as helping bring more of our people back to work, these mystery flights are another way to support tourism operators in regional areas especially, who have been hit particularly hard by several waves of travel restrictions.”
Tickets for the Qantas Mystery Flight Experiences are now on sale for journeys in March, April and May. The all-inclusive fares include meals, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and activities on the ground, and start at $737 for Economy Class and $1,579 for Business Class.
Qantas officials said the ground experiences could include anything from a winemaking course in a premier wine region to a gourmet lunch with musical entertainment on the shores of one of Australia’s tropical island wonders.
