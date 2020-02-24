Ryanair CEO Under Fire for Comments About Muslim Men
Low-cost carrier Ryanair has come under fire after its chief executive officer suggested Muslim men should be profiled at airport security checkpoints.
According to The Associated Press, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told the Times of London he doesn’t believe families with young children should not have to face the same security protocols as other travelers since the posed “zero” threat.
O’Leary then said terrorists “will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion.”
“Thirty years ago, it was the Irish,” the Ryanair CEO told the Times of London. “If that is where the threat is coming from, deal with the threat.”
In response, several charity organizations and government bodies have spoken out against the comments. The Muslim Council of Britain called O’Leary statements “racist and discriminatory,” while Labour Party lawmaker Khalid Mahmood said the CEO was “actually encouraging racism.”
O’Leary has caused controversy for Ryanair in the past as well, as he once said airlines were falsely blamed for their role in climate change and most airport security was “utterly useless.”
In addition, the controversial CEO said last year Boeing needed to get “their s--- together” after the 737 MAX fleet was grounded, causing deliveries of new planes to the discount carrier to be pushed back.
