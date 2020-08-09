San Jose International Airport Could Set Trend by Waiving Fees
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 09, 2020
Could the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in northern California become something of a trendsetter?
In a great story written by Maggie Angst of the San Jose Mercury-News, the airport has decided to waive $3.2 million in fees for airlines still struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, a move described as a way for the airport to keep the carriers it struggled for years to lure to San Jose.
“Given the unprecedented and enormous nature of the pandemic, we recognize a need to put some skin in the game,” Scott Wintner, director of marketing & communications at San Jose International, told the newspapers. “We want to demonstrate to our air carrier partners that we’re vested in their successful return to the San Jose airport.”
Thousands of Cruise Ship Workers Still Stranded at SeaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Italy to Allow Cruises Again Starting August 15Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cayman Islands Extends Border Closure to October 1Destination & Tourism
Seven airlines that provided intercontinental routes from the San Jose airport before the pandemic — Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, ANA Airways, British Airways, Southwest Airlines, Volaris Airlines and Hainan Airlines — will get both their landing fees and international arrival fees waived for a three- to six-month period upon their return to the airport, the Mercury-News wrote.
Whether that becomes a trend – or, as airlines might hope, a bidding war among airports – remains to be seen. In fact, some of the airlines have already begun actively soliciting other airports for cost reductions, the paper noted.
In essence, San Jose International is providing financial assistance to the carriers that use the airport. It comes at a time when airlines have already accepted more than $25 billion in grants and loans for their respective payrolls, and are hoping for a second round of aid to be approved by Congress.
The financial support ranges from about $24,000 for Southwest Airlines up to $688,000 for British Airways, for a total estimated at $3.2 million.
“It’s only a result of these programs that we’ve been able to land direct flights to Europe and Asia after going six to seven years without any such flights,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said.
For more information on San Jose
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS