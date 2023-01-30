Southwest Airlines Adding Flights for Super Bowl LVII
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 30, 2023
After the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs secured their spots in the Super Bowl, Southwest Airlines announced it would add more flights to Phoenix for the year's biggest game.
Southwest will offer two nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries from Philadelphia to Phoenix and two additional nonstop flights from Kansas City to Phoenix on February 9.
On February 10, the airline is adding two nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries between Philadelphia and Phoenix, as well as three additional nonstop flights between Kansas City and Arizona, for a total of up to seven nonstop options.
Southwest is also adding one nonstop flight and offering 10 different itineraries from Philadelphia to Phoenix on February 11.
Once the Super Bowl is over, the airline published additional flights to get fans home safely, including two nonstop flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia and two nonstop flights from Phoenix to Kansas City.
On Valentine’s Day, Southwest will offer two additional nonstop flights from Phoenix to Kansas City and one nonstop flight from Phoenix to Philadelphia.
The carrier also revealed that passengers flying on February 12 can watch the Super Bowl onboard with live TV on FOX by connecting to the Southwest Inflight Entertainment Portal.
In November, American Airlines revealed it would add a total of 91 flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport between February 9-14 to meet the increased demand of sports fans flocking to the city for the Super Bowl.
The carrier also added six flights between Philadelphia International Airport and Phoenix from February 9 to February 14.
