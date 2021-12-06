Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 06, 2021
Southwest Airlines announced several major leadership changes and appointments within various departments, including operational, marketing and technology.
The carrier announced Justin Jones has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operational Strategy & Design, a newly created role. He previously served as the Vice President of Technical Operations Planning and Performance.
As a result of Jones’ promotion, Southwest’s current Managing Director of Business Transformation, Angela Marano, has been promoted to Vice President of Business Transformation.
In the marketing department, Jonathan Clarkson was recently promoted from Managing Director to Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty, & Products. He was previously responsible for overseeing general management responsibilities for the airline’s frequent flyer program and other partnerships.
Southwest also announced changes in the technology department, with Jim Dayton transitioning to Vice President of Cybersecurity and Chief Information Security Officer. He was promoted following the departure of former Managing Director of Chief Information Security Officer Michael Simmons.
In addition, the airline revealed John Herlihy was promoted from Managing Director to Vice President Technology Operations and Enterprise Initiative Delivery.
Last week, Southwest announced it would continue its 50th-anniversary celebration with the release of a new commemorative book, "50 Years. One Heart. A History of Southwest in 50 Objects."
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS