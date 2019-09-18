Last updated: 01:38 PM ET, Wed September 18 2019

Southwest Airlines Experiencing Computer Outage at Philadelphia Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 18, 2019

A Southwest Airlines plane taking off
PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane taking off. (photo via jcheris/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Update: September 18, 2019 at 1:40 p.m. ET

Officials from Philadelphia International Airport reached out to TravelPulse with a statement:

“The situation was resolved around 8 a.m.,” Public Affairs Manager Heather Redfern said. “We do not know what caused the problem—you would need to reach out to Southwest for those details. No other airlines at PHL experienced issues with their systems today.”

Travelers arriving or departing from a Philadelphia airport were dealing with delays Wednesday due to a computer outage.

According to NBC Philadelphia, a power outage at Philadelphia International Airport has resulted in computers for Southwest Airlines temporarily shutting down. The airline is working with airport officials to identify and fix the problem.

Southwest spokesperson Ro Hawthorne told NBC Philadelphia the airline “experienced a technology issue at PHL causing a slight delay of several flights.”

Officials were working to resolve the issue and the carrier apologized via Twitter:

FlightAware.com is reporting a total of 14 flights have been delayed into or out of Philadelphia International Wednesday, with at least two of the impacted journeys attributed to Southwest.

