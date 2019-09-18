Southwest Airlines Experiencing Computer Outage at Philadelphia Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 18, 2019
Update: September 18, 2019 at 1:40 p.m. ET
Officials from Philadelphia International Airport reached out to TravelPulse with a statement:
“The situation was resolved around 8 a.m.,” Public Affairs Manager Heather Redfern said. “We do not know what caused the problem—you would need to reach out to Southwest for those details. No other airlines at PHL experienced issues with their systems today.”
Travelers arriving or departing from a Philadelphia airport were dealing with delays Wednesday due to a computer outage.
According to NBC Philadelphia, a power outage at Philadelphia International Airport has resulted in computers for Southwest Airlines temporarily shutting down. The airline is working with airport officials to identify and fix the problem.
Southwest spokesperson Ro Hawthorne told NBC Philadelphia the airline “experienced a technology issue at PHL causing a slight delay of several flights.”
Officials were working to resolve the issue and the carrier apologized via Twitter:
We are working to resume operations in Philadelphia (PHL) ASAP. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this morning. When more information is available, our Agents in PHL will assist with any necessary rebooking. -Rachel— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 18, 2019
We're sorry for the trouble this morning. While we don't currently have an ETA, we’re working hard to get going ASAP. We appreciate your patience! -Sarah— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 18, 2019
FlightAware.com is reporting a total of 14 flights have been delayed into or out of Philadelphia International Wednesday, with at least two of the impacted journeys attributed to Southwest.
