Southwest Airlines Launches New ‘Go With Heart’ Brand Campaign
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 11, 2022
Southwest Airlines launched a new brand campaign, dubbed Go with Heart, to highlight the carrier’s low fares, flexible policies and hospitality.
Southwest’s new campaign also showcases the airline’s points of difference, including bags fly free, no change or cancellation fees, points don't expire and flight credits don't expire.
The carrier introduced a series of planned upgrades to the travel experience this year, including enhanced Wi-Fi, new in-seat power, larger overhead bins and upgraded boarding self-service.
Southwest also added new self-service capabilities and onboard products designed to enhance the value of traveling with the airline and simplify the overall travel experience.
“Serving our customers is at the core of what we do at Southwest, and we know that having flexibility is top of mind for our customers when they're planning travel,” Southwest Vice President Bill Tierney said. “Go with Heart is inspired by what makes Southwest stand out from the competition—our outstanding employees, legendary customer service and flexible differentiators.”
“We're here to connect customers with what's important to them by making travel easier with less anxiety, and through this campaign, we're also emphasizing our continuous commitment to improving the customer experience,” Tierney continued. “When customers go to book their next trip, they can do so without hesitation knowing Southwest has generous and flexible policies coupled with legendary hospitality—they can 'Go with Heart' by going with Southwest.”
The Go with Heart campaign launches with four commercial placements across multiple platforms, including broadcast and cable TV, streaming services, social media and movie theaters. Each ad showcases customer stories and how the carrier’s points of difference display Southwest’s Heart for Customers.
Earlier this year, the airline added a new travel portal that makes it easier to manage business travel, dubbed Southwest Business Assist. The self-service tool will enable corporate travel buyers, decision-makers and travel management companies to better manage their Southwest business travel using unique dashboards, reports, automated processing of contractual benefits, receiving or requesting customer service and more.
