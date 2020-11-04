Southwest Airlines Marks Inaugural San Diego-Honolulu Flight
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 04, 2020
There might be a pandemic going on but it sure hasn’t stopped airlines from introducing new routes.
Southwest Airlines became the latest carrier to do so, launching its inaugural flight today, Nov. 4, 2020, from San Diego International Airport via Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
This is the first time Southwest has provided daily, nonstop service from San Diego to Hawaii.
“We’ve been anticipating this route for many months and welcome Southwest’s new daily service to Honolulu,” Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO, said in a statement. “There has always been high demand for leisure travel to both San Diego and Honolulu and – with a military presence in each city – a desire to visit friends and family. We appreciate Southwest’s continued investment in our city as they add Hawaii to their expanding list of nonstop markets from San Diego.”
A schedule of flights is available from Southwest’s website.
Hawaii reopened for tourism three weeks ago and saw thousands descend on the islands, even with a mandatory pre-travel testing program in place.
San Diego recently achieved Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation for its “Let’s Go Safely” program which prioritizes the health and safety of passengers, employees and the community through a number of modifications and improvements at the airport.
Southwest is just the latest airline to announce new routes as American added new flights to Florida today.
