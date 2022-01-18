Southwest Airlines Offering Interest-Free Payment Options To Hawaii
Now through January 24, Southwest Airlines customers can book their flights to the idyllic Hawaiian Islands for travel through August 31 using an interest-free “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) financing option from Uplift.
Travelers can take their flights as immediately as the day after purchasing and pay later in three- or six-month installments on fares starting at $49 one-way, with no late fees or penalties for paying ahead of time. Or, perhaps customers will want to secure their tickets for a spring-break escape or summer vacation while breaking down the cost into smaller chunks they can pay off one month at a time.
Southwest conveniently offers nonstop interisland service in Hawaii, as well as nonstop flights from multiple U.S. mainland cities, including Long Beach, Los Angeles (LAX), Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.
In April 2021, the airline expanded upon Southwest Vacations’ longstanding partnership with Uplift by integrating the BNPL payment option seamlessly into the booking process on Southwest.com. Upon selecting Uplift as their form payment during checkout, customers are presented with the total cost of their flight, alongside the payment amount that will be due for their monthly installments.
"Southwest is about connecting our Customers to the places that matter most in their lives. We know there is a strong travel demand to Hawaii and are excited to fly our Customers to the Aloha State," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Loyalty, Partnerships, and Products for Southwest Airlines. "We are grateful to enhance our partnership with Uplift, making travel more accessible, affordable, and rewarding by giving Southwest Customers the freedom to travel now and pay over time."
"We are thrilled to expand our growing partnership with one of America's most beloved airlines offering customers a budget-friendly way to experience the aloha spirit of the Hawaiian Islands," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer of Uplift. "Since the launch of our partnership in April 2021, we continue to see strong growth and customer adoption of Uplift's easy payment options. This incredible offer of interest-free installments makes a Hawaiian vacation a reality for travelers who already enjoy Southwest's friendly hospitality and low-cost fares, and new customers, as well."
For more information, visit southwest.com/uplift.
