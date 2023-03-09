Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Thu March 09 2023

Southwest Airlines Teams With Amazon on Technological Overhaul

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 09, 2023

Fort Lauderdale, airport
Southwest Airlines plane at the gate. (photo via Eric Bowman)

Southwest Airlines has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider as the carrier advances its digital transformation initiative.

As part of an effort to overhaul Southwest’s technological systems following a high number of cancellations and delays during the Winter Holiday travel period, working with AWS will help the airline enhance the passenger journey, optimize operations and invest in IT infrastructure.

ADVERTISING

“With the help of AWS's leading cloud technology and expertise, we will launch improved digital solutions, responsive customer support, and streamlined operations as we deliver on our digital transformation initiatives,” Southwest senior vice president Lauren Woods said.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Joy Jibrilu, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board

Nassau Paradise Island Board Predicts Continued Visitor Growth

old, travel, travelers, traveling, elderly, couple, old people, old person

Travelers Over 60 Make Strong Return to Travel

St Patrick

gallery icon The Best Cities for a St Patrick's Day Celebration

Lion on an African safari, lion, africa, safari

Your Guide to the Ultimate African Safari Experience

Through the partnership with AWS, the carrier will harness the automatic scaling capabilities of cloud technology to process real-time fare searches more efficiently on its website and mobile app.

“Southwest is one of the world's largest low-cost carriers, operating 4,000 flights daily during peak travel season,” AWS senior vice president Matt Garman said. “AWS's proven experience in the travel industry, coupled with our vast portfolio of cloud technologies, empowers Southwest to increase operational resiliency, drive cost efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences for its employees and customers.”

In addition, Southwest aims to provide next-generation customer service and employee tools in a test-and-learn capacity through their Innovation Lab powered by AWS. The airline also built a secure system that gathers and stores pricing and flight shopping data.

To avoid the issues faced in December, the carrier will use AWS storage, container and serverless compute services to optimize operational applications that support gate assignments, ground operations, flight operations and aircraft maintenance.

“Our shared culture of customer obsession will help Southwest innovate new travel solutions that will enhance customer touchpoints, flight operations and airplane and crew scheduling, to keep air travel affordable and enjoyable for passengers,” Garman continued.

Southwest will also implement a modernized data architecture to deliver analytics capabilities for analysts, data scientists and business users to gain real-time and predictive insights across its entire operations.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Flight cancellations at airport.

Flight Cancellations Took Place With Much Shorter Notice Last...

The Best Time to Book Cheap International Flights

JetBlue Launches New Service from New York to Paris

Air Traffic Numbers Are Up Globally to Start 2023

TSA Issues New Cybersecurity Requirements for Airport & Aircraft Operators

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS