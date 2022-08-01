Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Mon August 01 2022

Southwest Airlines Welcomes First Mother-Daughter Pilot Duo

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz August 01, 2022

Southwest Airlines, pilots, Southwest airlines pilots, mother-daughter pilots
Captain Holly Petitt and her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt, before their first mother-daughter flight together. (photo via Southwest Airlines / Schelly Stone)

On Saturday, July 23, Southwest Airlines’ first mother-daughter pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt flew together on their first flight together from Denver to St. Louis, creating a first for the airline.

Their story begins with Holly Petitt, who began working as a flight attendant after college. When she realized she wanted to fly planes, she began training to become a commercial pilot while raising her three children with the help of her husband and mother.

ADVERTISING

"It's been a dream come true," said Captain Petitt. "First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It's surreal.”

MORE Airlines & Airports
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

FAA to Approve Boeing’s Fix for 787 Dreamliners

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane

Airlines Are Trying To Increase Diversity Among Future...

Space Perspective, Spaceship Neptune, space travel, space tourism

The Company Making Space Tourism Available To More Travelers

Her daughter Keely grew up with her mother as a pilot and, after her and her siblings went on a discovery flight, she knew she had to follow in her mother’s footsteps. In 2017, she got an internship with Southwest through its Campus Reach Internship Program and eventually was hired as a commercial pilot.

"Southwest was always the end goal for me," said First Officer Keely Petitt. "There was really never any other option."

The recent flight was the first the mother and daughter enjoyed together, but hopefully, it won’t be the last.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

FAA to Approve Boeing’s Fix for 787 Dreamliners

Airlines Are Trying To Increase Diversity Among Future Pilots

The Company Making Space Tourism Available To More Travelers

Fallout of Air Travel: Couple With Infant Stranded After Flight Canceled

Will JetBlue-Spirit Merger Really Mean Lower Fares?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS