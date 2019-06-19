Southwest Birthday Sale Offers Fares From $49 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 19, 2019
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 48th birthday with yet another sale featuring fares as low as $49 one-way.
But the savings won't last long.
Now through 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday, June 20, travelers can score excellent deals on continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii flights between September 3 and December 18, 2019; travel to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 4 through December 5, 2019 and international flights between September 3 and December 11, 2019.
However, blackout dates do apply for the continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel on some days around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Notable $49 fares available right now include nonstop from Atlanta to Nashville; nonstop from Honolulu (Oahu) to Kahului (Maui) and nonstop from Burbank, California to San Jose, California.
You can even fly nonstop on the low-cost carrier from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon or vice versa for under $80 one-way when you book by Thursday night.
Meanwhile, international deals start as low as $81 one-way (nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands), so get that passport ready.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to select your departure city and find the perfect flight deal.
