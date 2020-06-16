Southwest Brings Back $49 Flights for Limited Time
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 16, 2020
Southwest Airlines has launched another nationwide sale featuring flights from as low as $49 one-way.
Available now through Thursday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m. CT, sale fares are valid on travel within the continental United States and San Juan, Puerto Rico from June 30 through December 3, 2020, and international travel between July 1 and December 9, 2020.
Customers can fly nonstop from Dallas to Kansas City for less than $100 roundtrip; nonstop between Los Angeles and Denver for under $200 roundtrip and nonstop from New Orleans to Las Vegas for less than $240 roundtrip. Notable $49 one-way routes include Baltimore-Boston; Chicago-Detroit and Atlanta-Nashville, among others.
Southwest passengers can also earn double Rapid Rewards points when they register for the airline's loyalty program, book and travel by August 31, 2020.
The low-cost carrier has stepped up cleaning and physical distancing measures as part of the "Southwest Promise" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, utilizing electrostatic disinfectant and an anti-microbial spray on every surface of the aircraft and leaving middle seats open through at least September 30, 2020.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
