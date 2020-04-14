Southwest Airlines CEO Talks About Post-Coronavirus Plan
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 14, 2020
Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly released a video Monday answering a question about how the carrier plans to be ready when air travel returns following the coronavirus outbreak.
Kelly said the volatility of the health crisis around the world has forced Southwest to develop multiple plans for when travel restrictions are lifted. Each of the possible scenarios is based on the level of demand from customers.
The carrier is operating under the assumption the aviation industry’s return will likely be sluggish, with demand not returning to pre-coronavirus levels this year and most likely into 2021.
Marriott Says 25 Percent of Its Hotels Shuttered, Expects...Hotel & Resort
Delta Air Lines Extends Waived Change Fees, Flexibility for...Airlines & Airports
ASTA Outlines Next Steps for Coronavirus ReliefTravel Agent
Analyst: It Will Be 5 Years Before Airlines Fully RecoverAirlines & Airports
Wyndham Honors Everyday Heroes on Front Lines of Battle...Hotel & Resort
As Kelly relayed during his video, Southwest has seen multi-year dips in demand associated with major events like September 11 and the Great Recession of 2008, and the impact of the viral outbreak could be similar.
On the other hand, Kelly acknowledged that once travel restrictions are lifted, people who have been trapped in their homes could take to the skies and the demand for travel would result in a much quicker return to normal for airlines.
Southwest has no current plans to reduce the number of planes in its fleet, furlough employees or shut down routes, but Kelly said the airline’s plans are all dependent on travelers and when they decide to fly again following the quarantine period.
Kelly admitted that while Southwest is thinking and planning its flight schedule and eventual increase of service, the company doesn’t know what to expect. The airline is just trying to be ready for everything.
The Southwest CEO said the carrier is not just trying to be prepared; it’s trying to stay prepared.
To start building excitement for the eventual full return of air travel, Southwest launched its latest summer flight sale Tuesday, featuring one-way fares as low as $39. Travelers must book by Thursday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m. CT to score the discounted seats.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS