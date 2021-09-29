Southwest, Disney World Team Up for 50th Anniversary Plane Livery
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 29, 2021
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort have announced a joint partnership to celebrate each company’s 50th anniversary in 2021 with a special co-branded commemorative aircraft.
The custom Boeing 737-700 features 50th anniversary logos of both Southwest and Disney World, as well as a unique EARidescent treatment created by Disney especially for its milestone celebration.
The co-branded aircraft was unveiled to the public during a ceremony at William P. Hobby International Airport in Houston. The festivities featured Disney World cast members and characters performing songs and saying goodbye to the plane before it departed for Orlando.
“As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest,” Disney Senior Vice President Claire Bilby said.
“Both Walt Disney World Resort and Southwest Airlines share an incredible 50-year legacy of creating exceptional vacation experiences and treasured memories for guests,” Bilby continued.
Once aboard, passengers will notice overhead bins and window shades adorned with beloved Disney characters. The aircraft is scheduled to fly around the Southwest system through March 2022.
The airline also announced the Southwest 50 Days of Giveaways sweepstakes, which awards a winner and up to three guests with a Southwest and Disney World prize package each day through November 16.
Did you know that Southwest and @WaltDisneyWorld Resort both turn 50 this year? To celebrate, we’re starting 50 Days of Giveaways. That means every day from 9/28-11/16, you and 3 guests have the chance to win BIG on a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort on Southwest. pic.twitter.com/1vKwZeEhiU— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 29, 2021
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS