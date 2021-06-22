New Details Announced for Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 22, 2021
Walt Disney World Resort has revealed additional details ahead of its 50th anniversary later this year. "The World's Most Magical Celebration" will begin October 1, 2021, kicking off an 18-month event highlighted by new entertainment and new looks for Disney's iconic characters and attractions.
A new nighttime spectacular, "Disney Enchantment," will debut at Magic Kingdom on October 1, wowing guests with music, enhanced lighting, fireworks and immersive projection effects that will extend from Cinderella Castle all the way down Main Street, U.S.A.
Meanwhile, "Harmonious" will launch at EPCOT on October 1. Taking place at World Showcase Lagoon, the tribute to the unifying power of story and song will utilize pyrotechnics, fountains, lighting and media in a new way, Disney said.
Guests can anticipate new interpretations of classic Disney songs, which will be reimagined in more than a dozen different languages with the help of 240 artists from around the world.
Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will also open at a newly expanded area of the park's France pavilion on October 1. The family-friendly attraction is designed to make guests feel as if they've been shrunk to the size of Chef Remy inside of Gusteau's famous restaurant. The grand opening will coincide with the debut of a new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, which will offer table- and quick-service options from a menu featuring sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes and authentic French hard cider.
Park guests attending the start of Disney's 50th-anniversary festivities this fall can also experience new daytime entertainment at Animal Kingdom. "Disney KiteTails" will take place several times daily beginning October 1 inside the Discovery River Amphitheater, where performers will fly windcatchers and kites of various shapes and sizes depicting Disney animal friends such as Simba, Zazu, Baloo and King Louie, among others.
What's more, Disney announced on Tuesday that Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale will be part of a new collection of special golden character sculptures debuting throughout the four Walt Disney World theme parks on October 1. There will be a total of 50 characters—they're being dubbed the "Disney Fab 50"—that guests will be able to interact with throughout The World's Most Magical Celebration.
Visit DisneyWorld.com/50 or follow the hashtag #DisneyWorld50 on social media for the latest information on The World's Most Magical Celebration.
