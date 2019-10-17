Last updated: 10:52 AM ET, Thu October 17 2019

Southwest Extends Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations Into February

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 17, 2019

Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8
PHOTO: Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8. (photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that it has extended its Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations until February 8, 2020.

The low-cost carrier cited the fact that the timing of the grounded aircraft's return-to-service is still uncertain. Southwest had previously removed the 737 MAX from its schedule through January 5, 2020.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
airport, traveler, woman

The Top Priorities of Airline Passengers

Airlines & Airports
Holidays, Disney, World

Disney World Increases Availability of 2019 Ultimate Christmas...

Entertainment
Treasure Beach hotel bedroom

Marriott International Announces Purchase of Elegant Hotels Group

Hotel & Resort
Calle de Las Damas in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

FBI Toxicology Tests Find US Tourists Deaths in Dominican...

Destination & Tourism
plane, jetblue, travel

JetBlue and Norwegian Announce New Agreement

Airlines & Airports

"By proactively removing the MAX from scheduled service, we can reduce last-minute flight cancellations and unexpected disruptions to our Customers' travel plans," Southwest said in a release Thursday. "The limited number of customers who have already booked their travel and will be affected by our amended schedule will be notified of their re-accommodated travel according to our flexible accommodation procedures."

The airline said the decision will proactively remove about 175 weekday flights from its schedule out of its total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights.

"We offer our apologies to our customers impacted by this change, and we thank them for their continued patience," Southwest concluded.

American Airlines and United Airlines have also recently extended 737 MAX flight cancellations into January, but it remains to be seen whether they will follow Southwest's lead in grounding flights into February.

Earlier this month, Southwest pilots filed suit against Boeing over lost income stemming from the 737 MAX's grounding.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Neighbor

American Airlines Has an “Early Depletion of the Burger...

American Airlines

Delta’s New Subscription Service Offers Earlier Access to Overhead Bins

Qatar Airways Offers Packages for FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

The Top Priorities of Airline Passengers

Passengers Sustain Injuries After Plane Skids Off Runway at Alaska Airport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS