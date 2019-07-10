Southwest Extends Flash Sale With Flights From $49
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 10, 2019
Now is the time to start planning your fall travel as Southwest Airlines has launched another flash sale featuring one-way flights for as low as $49.
Available on bookings made by 11:59 p.m. PT July 18, the fares are valid for the continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel from September 3 through December 18, 2019; travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 4 through December 5, 2019; and international travel between September 3 and December 11, 2019.
Keep in mind that continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel is blacked out most days around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Notable flight deals that travelers can score right now include nonstop from Atlanta to Nashville for just $49, Las Vegas to San Francisco for as little as $65 and Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for under $90.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.
