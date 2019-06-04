Southwest Launches 72-Hour Flash Sale With Fares From $49
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 04, 2019
Southwest Airlines launched a 72-hour flash sale Tuesday that features one-way fares starting at just $49.
The sale runs through midnight PT on Thursday, June 6 and is valid for continental U.S. travel August 20 through December 18, 2019; interisland Hawaii travel September 3 through November 2, 2019; travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico September 4 through December 5, 2019 and international travel August 20 through December 11, 2019.
Blackout dates do apply, including August 30, September 2 and November 22 through December 2 for travel within the continental U.S.
Some notable deals available include non-stop from Atlanta to Orlando for only $79 one-way; non-stop from Austin, Texas to Los Angeles for under $200 roundtrip and non-stop from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba for under $150 one-way.
Travelers in the mid-Atlantic can snag a one-way ticket from Baltimore to Cancun for as little as $179 during this week's sale, which comes just days after Southwest officially opened bookings for holiday travel through January 5, 2020.
Contact your travel agent or head over to Southwest's website to choose your departure city and find the right flight deal for you.
