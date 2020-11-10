Southwest Offers Flights From $49 During Winter Flash Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 10, 2020
Southwest Airlines is once again putting winter flights on sale, this time offering fares from as low as $49 one-way through Thursday, November 12 at midnight.
The low-cost carrier's latest sale requires 21-day advance purchase and is good for continental U.S. travel between December 1, 2020 and March 4, 2021; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii from December 1, 2020 and March 4, 2021; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico between January 11, 2021 and March 4, 2021 and international travel from December 1, 2020 and December 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021 and March 4, 2021.
Keep in mind that discounted travel is blacked out around the holidays.
Notable one-way deals include $49 nonstop flights between Tampa and Miami and Phoenix and Long Beach; $99 flights between San Jose and Kahului; $147 nonstop trips between Buffalo and Cancun and $149 nonstop flights between Boston and Aruba.
Southwest is currently limiting the capacity to keep middle seats open through November 30 to allow for physical distancing on all flights.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel plans.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS