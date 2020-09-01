Southwest Puts Fall, Winter Flights on Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 01, 2020
Southwest Airlines is kicking off September with another three-day sale featuring fares under $50 one-way and less than $100 roundtrip.
The discounted seats for fall and winter travel can be booked now through Thursday, September 3 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Fares are valid for continental U.S. travel from September 22, 2020, through March 4, 2021; continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel between November 1, 2020, and April 8, 2021; interisland Hawaii travel from September 22, 2020, through April 8, 2021; San Juan, Puerto Rico travel between September 22 and December 3, 2020, and January 11 through March 4, 2021, and international travel from September 22 through December 9, 2020, and January 11 through March 4, 2021.
Sale fares require a 21-day advance purchase and travel is blacked out around the holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
Southwest's Low Fare Calendar shows tickets for nonstop flights between Baltimore and Boston and Los Angeles and Las Vegas available for as low as $45 one-way on select dates this October. However, travelers can also score great deals on international flights, including Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for as little as $120 one-way in November.
In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols and requiring face masks for all crew members and customers, Southwest is keeping middle seats open through at least October 31, 2020, to allow for physical distancing.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city or search the airline's Low Fare Calendar.
