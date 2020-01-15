Southwest Relaunches Spring Flight Sale With Deals From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 15, 2020
Southwest Airlines' nationwide spring sale featuring one-way flights from $39 is back like it never left.
This time around, travelers have until 11:59 p.m. PT on January 23 to book.
Sale fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from January 28 through May 20, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from February 4 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from February 4 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020, and international travel from February 4 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020.
However, 14-day advance purchase is required for continental U.S. travel and 21-day advance purchase is required for all other travel.
The lowest fares are available on interisland Hawaii travel, with nonstop flights between Honolulu and Kona starting at $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip, for example.
Continental U.S. routes start from $49 one-way and $98 roundtrip. Nonstop travel between Atlanta and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina and Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee starts from under $100 roundtrip. Other notable routes on sale include Baltimore-Boston for under $120 roundtrip and Los Angeles-Las Vegas for less than $130 roundtrip.
Internationally, Southwest is offering nonstop roundtrip flights between Fort Lauderdale and Cancun, Mexico for under $270 and nonstop flights between Houston and Belize City, Belize for just $155 one-way.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
