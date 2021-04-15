Southwest Starting Service to Eugene, Oregon With Fares as Low as $39 One-Way
April 15, 2021
Southwest Airlines today published its initial flight schedule for service to Eugene, Oregon (EUG), which is set to begin late this summer. Southwest will begin running nonstop, roundtrip routes from Eugene to Las Vegas once daily and to Oakland in California’s Bay Area twice daily, which will supply additional daily same-plane or connecting roundtrip service between Eugene and over 30 airports across Southwest’s network.
"We welcome new Customers to Southwest as we continue an expansion across the nation to bring additional service and open new cities," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "The addition of Eugene to our map positions easy access to Southwest all around Track Town USA, and is a request from leisure and business travelers who value our flexibility and Hospitality."
Having consistently served Portland since 1994, Southwest will commence service to this second city in Oregon on August 29, 2021. The new flights will bring more customers within easy reach of the scenic beauty of this part of the Pacific Northwest, and invite them to experience Eugene’s vibrant arts scene, outdoor attractions and renowned college athletics. Tickets for these flights are already available for purchase online.
These low inaugural fare prices are available for a very limited time, with the sale running only through April 16, 11:59 p.m. CDT, valid for travel from August 29 through November 5, 2021.
|Nonstop Between Eugene, Oregon and:
|Initial flight schedule (roundtrip service, nonstop):
|One-way fares as low as:
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Once daily
|$49
|Oakland, California
|Twice daily
|$39
"We are excited for our new partnership with Southwest Airlines and are committed to ensuring a successful launch of service later this year," said Acting Eugene Airport Director Cathryn Stephens, A.A.E. "Daily nonstop service to Oakland and Las Vegas will be welcome additions for passengers in the Western Oregon region."
Southwest has also announced its intention to start new service to Bellingham, Washington later this year, connecting even more flyers to the Pacific Northwest. Since 2021 began, the airline has initiated new service to several destinations, adding Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton, both on February 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; and Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, California, both on April 12.
Southwest is also set to begin service to Fresno, California on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida on May 6; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on May 23; Bozeman, Montana on May 27; and Jackson, Mississippi on June 6.
For more information, visit southwest.com.
