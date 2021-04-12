Last updated: 09:53 AM ET, Mon April 12 2021

Southwest Airlines Puts Spring, Fall Flights on Sale

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 12, 2021

A Southwest Airlines plane taking off
PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane taking off. (photo via jcheris/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is putting spring and fall flights on sale from $50 one-way in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs through May 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The discounted seats are good for travel within the continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel from May 3 through May 26, 2021, and September 7 through November 5, 2021. Meanwhile, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii is on sale May 3 through May 26, 2021, and August 9 through November 5, 2021.

Continental U.S. travel is blacked out October 11 (Columbus Day) and November 1, 2021, while travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out August 9-15, 2021.

Travelers can find seats as cheap as $39 one-way on interisland Hawaii flights and $49 on select routes within the continental U.S., including Los Angeles-Las Vegas. Customers can also find great deals on international flights, including Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for as low as $167 one-way or Los Angeles to Los Cabos from $97 one-way next month.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.

Patrick Clarke
