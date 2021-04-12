Southwest Airlines Puts Spring, Fall Flights on Sale
April 12, 2021
Southwest Airlines is putting spring and fall flights on sale from $50 one-way in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs through May 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT.
The discounted seats are good for travel within the continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel from May 3 through May 26, 2021, and September 7 through November 5, 2021. Meanwhile, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii is on sale May 3 through May 26, 2021, and August 9 through November 5, 2021.
Continental U.S. travel is blacked out October 11 (Columbus Day) and November 1, 2021, while travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out August 9-15, 2021.
Travelers can find seats as cheap as $39 one-way on interisland Hawaii flights and $49 on select routes within the continental U.S., including Los Angeles-Las Vegas. Customers can also find great deals on international flights, including Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for as low as $167 one-way or Los Angeles to Los Cabos from $97 one-way next month.
