Spirit Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service From St. Louis and Pensacola
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 11, 2021
Budget carrier Spirit Airlines today announced the imminent addition of both St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) and Pensacola International Airport (PNS) to its route map.
From the ‘Gateway to the West’, Spirit will offer daily nonstop service to five cities, starting May 27: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Pensacola (PNS), Las Vegas (LAS) and Los Angeles (LAX).
|Destination:
|Flights Available:
|Launch Date:
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|Daily
|May 27, 2021
|Las Vegas (LAS)
|Daily
|May 27, 2021
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|Daily
|May 27, 2021
|Orlando (MCO)
|Daily
|May 27, 2021
|Pensacola (PNS)
|Daily
|June 10, 2021
St. Louis becomes the seventh new city that Spirit has added to its network over the past year, with new service to Louisville, Milwaukee and Pensacola announced in the past two weeks alone. As demand for air travel begins increasing, the airline plans to continue seeking out new opportunities to grow its connections.
In February, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft to join its ‘Fit Fleet’—one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S.
"Growing our airline partnerships and offering more destinations is a key part of STL's strategic plan and we could not be more proud to bring Spirit Airlines to our city," said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. "We look forward to these added flights and the opportunity they bring to our region."
Spirit is also launching ‘More Go to the Florida Panhandle’ and will offer the city’s only nonstop flights to Columbus (CMH), Indianapolis (IND) and Louisville (SDF), as well as nonstop service to Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Kansas City (MCI) and St. Louis (STL), starting June 10. Pensacola becomes the eighth new city to join Spirit’s nationwide network in the past year.
|Destination:
|Flights Available:
|Launch Date:
|Austin (AUS)
|Tue/Thu/Sun
|June 10, 2021
|Columbus (CMH)
|Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat
|June 11, 2021
|Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
|Daily
|June 10, 2021
|Indianapolis (IND)
|Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat
|June 11, 2021
|Kansas City (MCI)
|Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat
|June 11, 2021
|Louisville (SDF)
|Tue/Thu/Sun
|June 10, 2021
|St. Louis (STL)
|Daily
|June 10, 2021
"We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Pensacola International Airport and the City of Pensacola," City of Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. "I look forward to offering new opportunities to connect travelers to Pensacola while continuing to expand our airport's footprint. Bringing a new airline to Pensacola is an incredible achievement at any time, but the fact that it was accomplished during a global pandemic is truly a testament to the airport's success and resilience."
For more information, visit spirit.com.
