Spirit Airlines Announces Plans for New $250 Million Florida Headquarters
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 18, 2019
Spirit Airlines announced Thursday its intention to build a new headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida, which is scheduled to open by mid-2022.
Spirit officials submitted site plans to the City of Dania Beach to construct a campus that measures up to 500,000 square feet at Dania Pointe, a mixed-use development that makes up nearly one million square feet of retail space, restaurants and housing.
The airline announced Jones Lang LaSalle wiould act as the project advisor, Gensler was selected as the lead architectural firm and Dania Pointe owner Kimco Realty will help secure the land. In total, the project will cost around $250 million over the next 36 months
The Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency will also support the construction.
“It was two decades ago when Spirit moved to South Florida and temporarily headquartered in a building of less than 1,000 square feet,” Spirit CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. “Today’s announcement shows just how far we’ve come. This new home will keep us connected to the South Florida community while improving our team’s efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation.”
“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with the City of Miramar, an outstanding location for headquarters and businesses of all sizes,” Christie continued. “We look forward to creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline.”
When the facility opens in 2022, Spirit revealed an estimated 1,000 employees would move from the airline’s current facilities in Miramar to the new Dania Pointe site, which is just minutes from the carrier’s hub at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Airline officials said the goal of the new facility is to fuel the future growth of the brand by consolidating corporate offices, improve operational efficiency and provide a new crew training facility with flight simulators.
