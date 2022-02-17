Spirit Airlines Announces Several New, Returning Routes
February 17, 2022
Spirit Airlines announced several new and returning routes ahead of the typically busy spring and summer travel periods.
Officials from the low-cost carrier revealed it would launch nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport this spring, including five new destinations and returning service to four other cities.
The seasonal service begins with nonstop routes to Manchester and a resumption of operations to Niagara Falls in April. In May, routes to Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Houston, Louisville, Milwaukee and St. Louis will launch ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Spirit will boast nearly 30 daily departures during the peak season, including flights to key markets such as Baltimore, Detroit, New York LaGuardia, Newark and more.
“Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we're excited to launch some new routes and resume others to help our guests get their fun in the sun,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said. “These new routes, in addition to our existing schedule, makes Spirit the leading carrier to Myrtle Beach.”
The airline also announced it would add Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to its growing route map, launching nonstop service to Orlando and Myrtle Beach in June 2022.
The service to Orlando will be the only daily, nonstop service to Rochester’s number one travel destination, giving Spirit customers access to popular theme park attractions and family-friendly entertainment.
The carrier will also be offering the only nonstop service to Myrtle Beach, another top destination for Rochester residents looking to enjoy 60 miles of beautiful coastline and more than 100 courses offered at The Golf Capital of the World.
