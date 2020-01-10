Last updated: 01:11 PM ET, Fri January 10 2020

Spirit Airlines Breaks Ground on New $250 Million South Florida Headquarters

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 10, 2020

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (Photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Spirit Airlines broke ground on a new $250 million corporate headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida this week.

The 500,000-square-foot campus will allow Spirit to add 225 more jobs and move 1,000 employees from the company's current facilities in Miramar to Dania Beach by 2022, the carrier announced on Thursday.

MORE Airlines & Airports
airport security

TSA Screens Record-Breaking Number of Travelers Over...

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O

American Airlines Doing More to Combat Human Trafficking

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing Releases ‘Damning’ 737 MAX Documents

The new Dania Pointe site will include corporate offices, a new crew training facility with flight simulators and a corporate training residence. Dania Beach is roughly a 30-minute drive from Miramar. The new headquarters will be located just minutes away from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Spirit’s largest operating base.

"Spirit has called South Florida home for more than 20 years. This new investment will keep us connected to the community while improving our team's efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation," Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. "We look forward to partnering with our community, creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline."

"Spirit Airlines is a major job creator for our state, and we are excited that they have chosen to expand their Florida footprint with this new corporate campus," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "Today’s groundbreaking is just another indication that Florida remains the best state in the nation to start or grow a business."

This week's groundbreaking comes amid continued expansion from the ultra-low-cost carrier.

For more information on Florida

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
airport security

TSA Screens Record-Breaking Number of Travelers Over Holidays

Transportation Security Administration

American Airlines Doing More to Combat Human Trafficking

Boeing Releases ‘Damning’ 737 MAX Documents

Drunk Passenger Arrested After Locking Himself in Airport Bathroom to Drink and Smoke

Chicago Airports Install Marijuana Disposal Boxes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS