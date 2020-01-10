Spirit Airlines Breaks Ground on New $250 Million South Florida Headquarters
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 10, 2020
Spirit Airlines broke ground on a new $250 million corporate headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida this week.
The 500,000-square-foot campus will allow Spirit to add 225 more jobs and move 1,000 employees from the company's current facilities in Miramar to Dania Beach by 2022, the carrier announced on Thursday.
The new Dania Pointe site will include corporate offices, a new crew training facility with flight simulators and a corporate training residence. Dania Beach is roughly a 30-minute drive from Miramar. The new headquarters will be located just minutes away from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Spirit’s largest operating base.
"Spirit has called South Florida home for more than 20 years. This new investment will keep us connected to the community while improving our team's efficiency and ability to support what is an ever-expanding international operation," Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. "We look forward to partnering with our community, creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline."
"Spirit Airlines is a major job creator for our state, and we are excited that they have chosen to expand their Florida footprint with this new corporate campus," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "Today’s groundbreaking is just another indication that Florida remains the best state in the nation to start or grow a business."
This week's groundbreaking comes amid continued expansion from the ultra-low-cost carrier.
For more information on Florida
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
TSA Screens Record-Breaking Number of Travelers Over Holidays
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS