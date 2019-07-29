'Strange' Odor Diverts American Flight, Hospitalizes Crew Members
July 29, 2019
An American Airlines flight traveling from Philadelphia to London was diverted to Boston after multiple crew members fell ill Sunday night.
The airline confirmed that a "possible odor was reported in the cabin" before the flight changed route and ultimately landed safely at Boston Logan International Airport shortly before midnight.
At least 10 American crew members were transported to local hospitals for evaluation.
"Flight 728 from Philadelphia to London Heathrow diverted to Boston after a possible odor was reported in the cabin. The aircraft, an airbus a330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed safely at 11:48 p.m and taxied to the gate. Our maintenance team is currently reviewing the issue," American said in a statement.
No passengers were affected. However, several reported smelling the odor.
"I kept smelling a funny smell and I wasn’t quite sure what it was. I thought someone had an upset stomach, so I ignored it," one woman told WBZ-TV.
Another passenger described the odor as a "strange burning smell."
All passengers were provided overnight accommodations in Boston and will continue on to London Monday.
