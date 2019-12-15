Technical Issue Reportedly Forces United Plane to Make Emergency Landing
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2019
A United Airlines flight that took off today from Paris en route to Chicago has been forced to make an emergency landing in Manchester, England, according to the British newspaper The Express.
United Flight 986 is a Boeing 767-300ER, able to seat 207 passengers.
The newspaper said the pilot declared a mid-air emergency over Scotland and made a U-turn to double back to England shortly thereafter.
The flight-tracking service Airlive showed the plane making its turn and landing in Manchester at around 2 p.m. England time, 8 a.m. EST, on Sunday.
As of 12:30 p.m. EST, United had not released a statement regarding the incident. It is unknown what type of emergency the pilot declared, but the report states it was because of a "technical issue."
According to the paper, one Twitter account said the plane is due to depart from Manchester at the re-scheduled time of 8 p.m. Video recorded at Manchester Airport showed a number of emergency vehicles waiting for the plane on the tarmac.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS