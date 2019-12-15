Last updated: 01:16 PM ET, Sun December 15 2019

Technical Issue Reportedly Forces United Plane to Make Emergency Landing

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2019

United 787 Dreamliner
A United Airlines flight that took off today from Paris en route to Chicago has been forced to make an emergency landing in Manchester, England, according to the British newspaper The Express.

United Flight 986 is a Boeing 767-300ER, able to seat 207 passengers.

The newspaper said the pilot declared a mid-air emergency over Scotland and made a U-turn to double back to England shortly thereafter.

The flight-tracking service Airlive showed the plane making its turn and landing in Manchester at around 2 p.m. England time, 8 a.m. EST, on Sunday.

As of 12:30 p.m. EST, United had not released a statement regarding the incident. It is unknown what type of emergency the pilot declared, but the report states it was because of a "technical issue."

According to the paper, one Twitter account said the plane is due to depart from Manchester at the re-scheduled time of 8 p.m. Video recorded at Manchester Airport showed a number of emergency vehicles waiting for the plane on the tarmac.

