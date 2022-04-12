Last updated: 12:47 PM ET, Tue April 12 2022

The Best US Airports to Get Starbucks

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 12, 2022

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (photo via yoko_ken_chan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the nation's best when it comes to picking up a Starbucks coffee or snack before or after your flight.

The team at Upgraded Points recently examined data from the busiest airports in the U.S. to determine the best for Starbucks-loving travelers. Researchers analyzed factors such as the total number of Starbucks locations within the airport, the amount of Starbucks per square mile and the number of annual passengers per Starbucks.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
UNICO 2087

UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya Honors Women With Summer...

Celebrity chef Martha Ortiz, Mexico Chef, Mexican Chef, female chef,

Meet Martha Ortiz, The Chef Elevating All-Inclusive Resort Dining

Princess

Princess Unveils ‘Wild for Alaska Seafood’ Program

Paradisus La Perla Playa del Carmen resort pool.

Paradisus by Meliá Debuts The Epicure, An Interactive...

Weighing and combining these metrics, Upgraded Points came up with a final "Starbucks Score" for each major airport.

Earning a stellar score of 27.4 out of 30, LAS is easily the best airport for fans of the ubiquitous coffeehouse chain. Trailing LAS but also finishing in the top five are Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (24.8), San Diego International Airport (24.0), Newark Liberty International Airport (23.0) and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (22.3).

The closest major airport to Starbucks' home and headquarters in Seattle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ranks ninth with a score of 18.8 out of 30.

Additionally, Upgraded Points found that Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has the most Starbucks overall at 14 while SAN has the highest concentration of Starbucks at 2.90 per square mile of airport space. Nonetheless, Oregon's Portland International Airport gives travelers the best chance of getting their Starbucks before they depart as it boasts the least annual passengers per Starbucks at 361,514.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
American Airlines' Bombardier CRJ-700.

American Airlines Expands Partnership With Expedia Group

American Airlines

Frontier Airlines CEO Addresses Spirit Merger, Summer Travel

Online Spending for Domestic Flight Bookings on the Rise

White House Says Extending Mask Mandate Beyond April 18 Is a Possibility

JetBlue, Spirit Forced to Cancel More Weekend Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS