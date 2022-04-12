The Best US Airports to Get Starbucks
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 12, 2022
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is the nation's best when it comes to picking up a Starbucks coffee or snack before or after your flight.
The team at Upgraded Points recently examined data from the busiest airports in the U.S. to determine the best for Starbucks-loving travelers. Researchers analyzed factors such as the total number of Starbucks locations within the airport, the amount of Starbucks per square mile and the number of annual passengers per Starbucks.
Weighing and combining these metrics, Upgraded Points came up with a final "Starbucks Score" for each major airport.
Earning a stellar score of 27.4 out of 30, LAS is easily the best airport for fans of the ubiquitous coffeehouse chain. Trailing LAS but also finishing in the top five are Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (24.8), San Diego International Airport (24.0), Newark Liberty International Airport (23.0) and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (22.3).
The closest major airport to Starbucks' home and headquarters in Seattle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ranks ninth with a score of 18.8 out of 30.
Additionally, Upgraded Points found that Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has the most Starbucks overall at 14 while SAN has the highest concentration of Starbucks at 2.90 per square mile of airport space. Nonetheless, Oregon's Portland International Airport gives travelers the best chance of getting their Starbucks before they depart as it boasts the least annual passengers per Starbucks at 361,514.
