There's Still Time To Score Cheap Thanksgiving Flight Deals
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 20, 2021
Cheap flights will be harder to come by as the busy holiday travel period draws nearer, but the window to save is still open. Experts are anticipating tremendous demand for travel this holiday season as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to climb and more and more destinations around the world reopen to tourism.
Scott's Cheap Flights, a subscription service that sends the best flight deals directly to members' inboxes, has already passed along some incredible fares to its premium members ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Notable deals discovered so far include roundtrip from New York City (Newark) to Nashville for only $147; Dallas to New York (JFK) for just $124; Las Vegas to Los Angeles for as little as $77; Orlando to Washington DC for as low as $127; Miami to St. Louis for $97 and Denver to Austin for $149. Travelers who act fast can also score roundtrip tickets from Houston to Atlanta for $167 and Phoenix to Boise for $177.
The deals represent savings ranging from 49 percent to 74 percent, but the team at Scott's Cheap Flights only expects the discounts to stick around for two to three days on most routes. Keep in mind that for some routes, the cheapest fares are with Breeze Airways, JetBlue and United Airlines and do not include a full-size carry-on. However, generally, passengers can upgrade to regular economy or check bags for $20 to $40 each way.
The discounted fares are valid from November through February 2022, and every aforementioned route has availability to depart between Monday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week and return by Monday of the following week.
Visit ScottsCheapFlights.com for more information.
