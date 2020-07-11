Three Test Positive for COVID-19 After Delta Flight
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli July 11, 2020
Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Albany, New York on Monday, July 6.
CNN reported that the news came from a release from the Rensselaer County Health Department in upstate New York. The three passengers were not symptomatic on the flight but began showing symptoms the next day on Tuesday, July 7.
"We have been made aware of three customers who tested positive for Covid-19 and recently traveled on Endeavor from Atlanta to Albany. We are following the guidance of local healthcare officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health and safety of our customers and crews is our top priority," Delta spokesman Anthony Black told CNN in an email.
Less than a month ago, Delta said that about 500 of its 90,000 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in late February.
The airline did not say if any of its crew were affected on the July 6 flight, but it is making all information available to authorities, including officials from the Centers for Disease Control.
Rensselaer County has issued an advisory to passengers on that flight and is working with both local and state health departments.
