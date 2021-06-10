TSA Expecting Airport Staffing Shortages, Offering $1k Bonuses
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 10, 2021
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it expects staffing shortages at 131 airports in the United States this month.
According to ABCNews.com, Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye revealed the agency screened a new pandemic air travel record of 1.98 million people on Sunday, leaving many airports across the country understaffed.
LaJoye said the TSA is looking to hire 6,000 new officers to handle the summer travel rush, but only around 3,100 have been added so far. As a result, the agency is offering incentives, including a $1,000 bonus for officers who accept employment with the agency.
The TSA is also asking office employees to volunteer at airports for up to 45 days, with volunteers being asked to “handle non-screening functions such as on-boarding for new hires and management of security lines.”
“TSA is experiencing an increase in passenger volumes at checkpoints, and anticipating a significant summer surge in travel,” Darby said in a memo obtained by ABC News. “We have been averaging over 5,000 Transportation Security Officer applications per week.”
The TSA released a statement saying the agency was “well-positioned to meet rising traveler volumes,” and began a “concerted recruitment effort this past winter in anticipation of increasing volumes.”
As the number of travelers taking to the skies increases, American Airlines is also asking some employees to volunteer to take on extra shifts. The carrier is asking for volunteers to work six-hour shifts for no pay, likely working easier jobs like answering phones.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS