Last updated: 10:12 AM ET, Thu September 17 2020

TSA Explosives Expert Stops Suspicious Item From Reaching Flight at JFK Airport

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Patrick Clarke September 17, 2020

Suspicious item identified at JFK Airport
PHOTO: Suspicious item identified at JFK Airport. (photo courtesy of TSA)

A pair of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are being credited with preventing a potentially "tragic outcome" at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this month.

According to a release published Wednesday, officers discovered an unusual suspicious item inside of a passenger's carry-on bag eventually determined to be two large electronics wired to a tampered power source.

Officers called in a TSA explosives expert who examined the item and deemed the power component hazardous due to multiple exposed lithium batteries.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Spirit Airlines Airbus

Woman Escorted Off Spirit Flight Following Rant About White...

Airlines & Airports
Delta, A321, airplane, plane, airport

Delta Flight Turns Back After Passenger Refuses to Wear Mask

Airlines & Airports
WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Flight Canceled Due to Child Not Wearing a Mask

Airlines & Airports
Airport security checkpoint

Airport Security Finds Almost $500,000 Being Smuggled Inside...

Airlines & Airports

The passenger claimed he constructed a solar panel wired to the batteries to power his device because it's difficult to find batteries in the country he was traveling to. He ultimately agreed to voluntarily leave the altered batteries with TSA, which disposed of them safely.

"This type of incident demonstrates the skill of our TSA officers in identifying possible dangerous items that could potentially cause a catastrophic event," said John Essig, TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director for the airport, in a statement. "We saw critical thinking on the part of two TSA officers in knowing that the components of the device they detected could have resulted in a tragic outcome and contacting one of our explosives experts to confirm their suspicions. This was a good catch and goes to the point that our workforce is skilled at identifying prohibited items and items that should not be carried onto aircraft."

This month's critical discovery at JFK comes just after Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport prevented nearly $500,000 in unreported currency hidden in furniture from being smuggled out of the United States.

For more information on Transportation Security Administration, New York City

For more Airlines & Airports News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS