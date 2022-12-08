TSA Finds Dog in X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 08, 2022
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials made a bizarre discovery at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin earlier this week when a passenger mistakenly sent their dog through the X-ray machine inside of a carry-on bag.
TSA used the incident as a teaching moment for passengers traveling with pets, issuing a reminder that cats, dogs and other animals need to be removed from carrying cases before the empty case is sent through the screening machine.
"A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline and know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," TSA Great Lakes tweeted on Tuesday.
The account also shared a video showing the proper way to travel with a pet. "If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available." the agency added.
Video: Here’s the proper way to travel with your pet. Note: This is a @TSA PreCheck passenger traveling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/NL2jNjni2l— TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Wisconsin, Madison
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS