TSA Lends Helping Hand to Airport Employees Impacted by Coronavirus
Transportation Security Administration officers in Wisconsin are stepping up to help airport workers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Agents at Green Bay–Austin Straubel International Airport have launched a new program dubbed “TSA Gives Back” that provides free lunches for airport workers who have seen their paychecks reduced.
While the TSA Gives Back program is voluntary, the vast majority of officers contributed money to cover the cost of providing meals for around 90 airport employees who have seen their pay shrink as a result of the reduced number of travelers.
Airline employees from American, Delta and United, as well as workers at rental car locations inside the facility, were provided lunches by the TSA, including pizza, salads, garlic bread, chocolate cake, soda and cookies.
.@TSA officers at @GRBairport chipped in to pay for free lunches for other airport workers in the terminal who have seen their hours and pay reduced due to COVID-19. The details: https://t.co/EfAdxO1P1Q pic.twitter.com/tmeb7mkB96— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) April 3, 2020
TSA agents working at Green Bay–Austin Straubel International wanted to give back to other employees at the airport after they had previously supported the TSA when officers worked without paychecks during the government furlough in 2019.
TSA Manager Tim Marien said airline and car rental employees were “surprised and grateful for the support.” The agency also acknowledged it followed proper social distancing while delivering the meals.
The employees are seeing their hours and salaries cut as the TSA announced the number of people traveling by plane hit a 10-year low.
