TSA Says Mask Mandate Violators Face up To $1,500 Fines
February 05, 2021
Travelers who violate the new federal mask mandate for passengers using public means of transportation will face a $250 penalty that increases with each repeat infraction, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said today. Recurrent violations could raise the fine amount as high as $1,500, according to CNN.
The agency also said, "Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges." Plus, these penalties are applied in addition to those imposed by the airlines themselves, which include banning mask-rule violators from future flights.
Initiated through an executive order signed by President Biden and expanded upon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the new mask mandate makes the failure to wear appropriate face-coverings on airplanes, trains, subways, ferries, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles, as well as in their respective hubs, a violation of federal law.
Consequences could be compounded for any passengers who may also cause disruptions aboard flights over the issue of mask-wearing, since the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently established legal ramifications for flyers who interfere with flight operations by intimidating, threatening or assaulting their fellow passengers or crew members.
This move was made after January 6’s violent incursion on the Capitol and in the wake of multiple incidents of such behavior being perpetrated by anti-maskers aboard planes. Criminal prosecution by the FAA under this new sanction could lead to fine amounts of up to $35,000 and/or imprisonment.
